Because the Pac-12 has collectively played so poorly, Arizona doesn’t have much chance to build its postseason résumé the rest of the way.
As of the current NET rankings, Thursday’s game at ASU (ranked No. 64) and a March 2 game at Oregon (65) are the Wildcats’ only two top-tier “Quadrant 1” opportunities remaining in the regular season, though its home game with Washington (31) and Feb. 28 game at OSU (77) might qualify if those teams finish strongly.
Quadrant 1 games are defined as home games against teams ranked 1-30 in the NET, neutral games against teams 1-50 and road games against 1-75. As of now, UA has only one Quadrant 1 win, its Nov. 19 win over Iowa State (15).
Then again, Miller wasn’t talking about UA’s résumé this week. He was already saying the Wildcats have to aim toward playing well in the Pac-12 Tournament, when a championship would clinch the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
“What we have to do is focus on being the best team we can be and then head into our conference tournament very similar to that of the low-major, mid-major leagues,” Miller said. “Hopefully that will be the place (to be) playing our best basketball, being as prepared as we can, as confident as we can, and making those three or four days a magical run.”