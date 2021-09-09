Soon to be featured on the TV show ''American Dream Home.'' Bujia Segunda offers a sense of privacy, plus natural desert, washes, jogging and mountain bike trails.Located in the center of the Foothills within walking distance of Catalina Foothills HS. This home is perched upon on a large lot, that boasts city and ever changing mountain vistas. Oversized bedrooms, high ceilings, and stone floors give way to an expansive and comforting energy. 5 full bedrooms - 3 fireplaces - large outdoor porches - 3 car garage - security - Viking appliances - granite throughout. The views and location of this home are incredible! Standing at the kitchen sink, there are no better views in Tucson!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000
