- Fiesta Bowl Charities: The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was chosen to receive a $10,000 grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities. The funds will support childhood nutrition programs, including school pantries, after-school meals and the school backpack program, which allows students in need to take home a nutritious pack of food each weekend during the school year.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was chosen from more than 375 nonprofits across Arizona who applied.
- Risas Dental and Braces: The Tucson location, at 2901 S. Sixth Ave., provided free dental care to community members as part of the Labor of Love program. Available services included basic teeth cleaning, cavity filling, tooth extraction, exams and X-rays.
Though this was the first event in Tucson, the Arizona-based company has been hosting Labor of Love for the past six years at locations in Phoenix and Denver. Since 2011, the company has donated more than $3.5 million in free dental care.
- Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: The Tucson practice, at 7455 E. Tanque Verde Road, hosted a football-themed blood drive with a goal of collecting 28 pints to save more than 84 lives.
Donors were entered to win University of Arizona football tickets and were given free shirts.