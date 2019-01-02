Festivals

Tucson has a glut of festivals that are packed with home-grown to international art. Among them:

Tucson Fringe Festival, Jan. 10-13, various locations. Two dozen plays by artists from around the country, including a significant number from Tucson. This is where you’ll find new, experimental and provocative theater. tucsonfringe.org

Tucson Jazz Festival, Jan. 11-21, various locations. This town will be swinging. And don't miss the free Downtown Jazz Fiesta on the closing day, Jan. 21. tucsonjazzfestival.org

Tucson Desert Song Festival, Jan. 16-Feb. 5, various locations. Now in its seventh year, the festival works with a wide variety of performing arts groups to bring in vocal talent that’ll knock you out. tucsondesertsongfestival.org

Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival, March 3-10, Leo Rich Theatre (with the exception of the gala dinner and concert, which is at the Arizona Inn March 9). Mozart, Bartok and Philip Glass are among the composers whose works will be performed by world-class talent. arizonachambermusic.org

Marana Bluegrass Festival, March 15-17, , Gladden Farms Community Park. The annual event focuses in on home-grown and regional talent. That’s a large pool to full form.

Blues & Brews Festival, March 30, Reid Park. Canned Heat headlines the festival. azblues.org

Tucson Folk Festival April 6-7, downtown. Headliners this year are Red Molly and Heather Hardy. Tucsonfolkfest.org