If you go

The Rhythm & Roots/Hotel Congress plaza series wraps up this weekend with two shows. Performances are held on the Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 318 E. Congress St. Advance tickets through rhythmandroots.org or at the Hotel Congress front desk. Also available at the door.

What: John Coinman Band CD release show

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Cost: $8

Et cetera: Donations will be accepted to Patagonia-based Voices

What: Smokestack Lightning headlines Sunday Blues and BBQ

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Cost: $5