Arizona toxic releases soar, led by copper mines, smelter, EPA says

Toxic chemical releases from Arizona’s industries rose 70% in 2018 from 2017, a new EPA report shows.

But the company whose Pinto Valley Mine in Miami is reported to have by far the largest share of the increase says it gave the Environmental Protection Agency inaccurate totals of its releases.

When it corrects them, the 2018 release total should be in line with the figures it gave EPA for 2017, said Colleen Roche, a spokeswoman for Capstone Mining Corp.

If it turns out Pinto Valley had no increase in 2018, that would by itself override all other Arizona companies’ reported increases, leaving the 2018 statewide total a little below that of 2017.

The company has yet to provide corrected totals, nearly three weeks after informing the Star that its initial report to EPA was erroneous.

“Pinto Valley is focused on making sure that the data we amend the report with is accurate” before releasing it, Roche said.

At the same time, all but two of the other top 10 largest releasers after Pinto Valley showed higher totals for 2018 than for 2017.