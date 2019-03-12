El Rio Health Center Foundation
450 W. Paseo Redondo, 85701
520-205-4947
It’s not too late to donate and give the gift of health to change someone’s life.
Your donation to El Rio Health Center Foundation helps provide compassionate, quality health care to those in need. With your support, we serve over 106,000 people in Tucson, including over 35,000 children.
Your donation will change someone’s life. Help a person or family receive medical care, cancer screening, dental services, vision services, free children’s books, free wellness classes, diabetes education and patient guidance.
Your contribution stays local and every dollar donated goes directly to patient care.
All donations qualify as a charitable tax credit and may reduce your Arizona State taxes up to $400 for an individual or $800 for a couple per year. Your donation can be made in addition to school tax credits.