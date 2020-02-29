Tim Steller's opinion: State leaders fail to confront groundwater emergency

“All of these issues are being presented as if we’re going to run out of water tomorrow,” Smallhouse said. “We have time to deliberate.”

It doesn’t feel that way in Mohave County. Kingman and county officials have pushed to have the Hualapai Basin deemed an Irrigation Non-expansion Area, but were denied because state law doesn’t allow water officials to consider future pumping in making the designation. Existing bills would fix this problem, something local officials desperately want.

“The Hualapai Basin is at risk right now and is looking at less than 50 years of assured water,” said Rep. Regina Cobb, a Kingman Republican who has pushed for improved groundwater regulation.

Democrats Rep. Kirsten Engel of Tucson and Sen. Lisa Otondo, who grew up in a Yuma County farm family, noted many of these proposals have been waiting for action for years.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources, for example, requested the ability to estimate future water use in deciding whether to approve an Irrigation Non-expansion Area in 2017.

Now, thanks to the opposition of big ag, the department says it is “neutral” on proposals that it asked for three years ago. This is unacceptable weakness.