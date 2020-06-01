Tim Steller's opinion: Gov. Ducey's curfew for Arizona unnecessarily broad, blunt

The order is a curfew, but it has many exceptions. You can operate or patronize a business. You can go to work or visit family. You can go to church or to buy food.

Tucson police have said they don’t plan to enforce it except in the downtown area where they already were planning a curfew, or if things happen to get out of hand elsewhere.

But that’s part of what makes it disturbing. Police can enforce the statewide curfew as they wish. If they want to enforce it in Safford, they can. If they want to enforce it in Bullhead City, they can. If they want to enforce it based on personal enmities or biases, they can.

A statewide curfew is a blunt instrument, no matter how many exemptions it has and no matter how much police say they plan not to use it.

A statewide curfew also sends a message, intended or not, that Arizona is having widespread problems. Many people will stay home even if they might have wanted to go out to do something — such as support some of the restaurants and bars that have been rocked by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some people will wonder whether they can even take their nighttime walks — a nice practice during the hot summer months. We are, after all, formally forbidden to be on the streets except for the purposes spelled out in the order.