Tucson elementary mourns the loss of "Mr. T"

Tallmadge’s daughter, Rachel Gideon, agreed.

“That’s what he lived for, just being a classroom teacher,” she said. “He retired but then he just couldn’t stay away from the school.”

Gideon said Tallmadge became her “Pops” when she was about five and Tallmadge married her mother.

“He was the only father figure in my life,” she said. “He was a beautiful, beautiful man. This is a big loss.”

Tallmadge’s nephew, Shad Lopez, said his uncle was someone who “was able to find his passion in life very early on and rode that wave until the day he died.”

His older sister, Connie Lopez, said her brother started the chess club after a new student asked if they had one. When Tallmadge said no, the student asked him to start one and Tallmadge said he would, but only after that student first taught him to play.

“He was very original, he was a character,” she said. “And, oh, he loved that school. Anything that ever happened there, he was part of it.”