Q&A: Arizona futurist says prepare for a new normal after coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause global uncertainty, many people are wondering about the future and how the world might change.

According to Brian David Johnson, a futurist in residence at Arizona State University’s Center for Science and Imagination, the world will certainly never look the same.

As a futurist, Johnson attempts to systematically explore predictions and possibilities about the future and how they can emerge from the present.

Johnson is the director of ASU’s Threatcasting Lab and previously served as the chief futurist for the Intel Corp. for more than a decade. He has worked with corporations, governments and militaries to model both good and bad outcomes.

“I work with organizations to look 10 years out into the future to model both positive and negative futures,” he said. “And then I help to figure out how we move to the positive and also how we disrupt to mitigate or recover from the negative.”

Johnson has experience modeling the future of pandemics and, in the past, has worked with government organizations like FEMA to work on large destabilizing events such as earthquakes and wildfires.

When it comes to COVID-19, Johnson said it’s important to understand what our future might look like so community members can prepare for a “new normal.”

“I’m not an economist. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a health-care worker. I’m not a politician or policymaker. All of these people are going to be incredibly important for what we’re currently experiencing,” he said. “What I do is I work with people to help model the future.”