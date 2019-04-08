After spending all of last season outside the major Top 25 polls, the Arizona Wildcats have landed at No. 22 in the Sporting News' early rankings for next season.
Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy, making note of UA's four Top 100 recruits, also listed one other Pac-12 team: Oregon, at No. 6.
Michael Avenatti took to Twitter with more Nike allegations Monday, this time posting a memo from an unidentified person alleging that Cal Supreme coach Gary Franklin "endured workplace bullying and abuse" by Nike reps.
(2/2) - @Nike only “found religion” when they knew the truth was going to be disclosed REGARDLESS of what they paid us - we made that clear from the first meeting (which hasn't been reported). Knowing they were caught, Nike pulled their stunt in order to distract from the truth. pic.twitter.com/gfFY4Se4aY— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 8, 2019
Duke is reportedly looking into Avenatti's claim that the mother of Zion Williamson was paid for "bogus consulting services."
SI's Michael McCann has a long look at what to make of Avenatti's claims.
Lot of talent on hand for whatever coach decides to take over UCLA.
When Colorado's McKinley Wright recovers from his shoulder surgery, improving his assist-turnover ratio may be his next goal.