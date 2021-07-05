Arizona Wildcats land 3-star SoCal receiver AJ Jones for 2022

Arizona's latest addition to its 2022 football recruiting class is a lengthy wide receiver, after Southern California wide receiver AJ Jones pledged to the Wildcats Monday morning.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 195-pound three-star wide receiver selected the UA over Arizona State, UCLA, Dartmouth, San Diego State and Princeton, among others.
The Colony High School (Ontario, California) standout is rated by 247Sports.com 93rd-best wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
LFG‼️🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wtXpladjJg— AJ Jones ‘22 (@thtkid_aj6) July 5, 2021
Jone was a one-time UCLA commit before his unofficial visit to the UA. Two days after visiting the Wildcats, Jones re-opened his recruitment and committed to Arizona in three weeks.
Arizona is now up to 10 commits for '22, with Jones as the first wide receiver.
