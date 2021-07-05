 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats land 3-star SoCal receiver AJ Jones for 2022
editor's pick top story

Arizona Wildcats land 3-star SoCal receiver AJ Jones for 2022

AJ Jones, a three-star wide receiver from Ontario, California, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football recruiting class. 

 (AJ Jones / Twitter)

Arizona's latest addition to its 2022 football recruiting class is a lengthy wide receiver, after Southern California wide receiver AJ Jones pledged to the Wildcats Monday morning. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 195-pound three-star wide receiver selected the UA over Arizona State, UCLA, Dartmouth, San Diego State and Princeton, among others. 

The Colony High School (Ontario, California) standout is rated by 247Sports.com 93rd-best wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting cycle. 

Jone was a one-time UCLA commit before his unofficial visit to the UA. Two days after visiting the Wildcats, Jones re-opened his recruitment and committed to Arizona in three weeks. 

Arizona is now up to 10 commits for '22, with Jones as the first wide receiver. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News