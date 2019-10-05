Lawsuit: UA ordered to produce investigative files into Title IX complaints in athletics

While the two federal lawsuits are similar, they have played out largely separately in court, with the only overlaps being shared depositions of common witnesses.

In June, lawyers for the plaintiff in one of the lawsuits filed a motion for sanctions against the UA. The motion came after a UA employee turned over an email of a handwritten note by senior associate athletic director Erika Barnes that detailed Bradford’s abuse of the victim and another woman. Barnes’ note, dated March 23, 2016, was emailed to Dean of Students Kendal Washington White and then-Title IX investigator Susan Wilson, but was not initially included in the UA’s discovery materials.

Attorneys for the UA have maintained that no one at the school knew about Bradford’s abuse of the plaintiff until his September 2016 arrest.

In her Oct. 2 ruling, Bolton said the UA “has arguably acted negligently in failing to thoroughly search its electronic and physical records for relevant information” but that she was unwilling to conclude that the actions rose to the level of bad faith.

As part of the discovery process, lawyers for the UA previously produced a chart of 16 Title IX complaints involving student-athletes, athletic department employees and coaches that were investigated by the Dean of Students Office between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2017.