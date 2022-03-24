Greg Hansen: Kelvin Sampson's Cougars stalking Cats as teams head into Sweet 16

But now there’s a difference. The 66-year-old Sampson has softened a bit.

After knocking Big Ten champion Illinois out of the NCAA Tournament last week, Sampson admitted he had not watched game film of the Illini the day before the game.

“I didn’t watch film last night,” he said. “Twenty years ago, I might have watched, but I had about 15 minutes to play with my granddaughter before she went to bed last night, so I elected to play with her.”

Sampson’s formula at Houston is like that of TCU, the aggressive rebound-and-defense club that forced Arizona into overtime Sunday. The difference is that Houston has better players than TCU.

This isn’t Washington State, 1987 anymore. Sampson’s first recruit as WSU’s head coach was LaVar Ball, father of NBA standouts Lonzo and LaMello. LaVar Ball averaged just 2.2 points in one season under Sampson, and then moved on, his playing days at an end. Sampson was still figuring it out.

After beating Illinois, he said much of his latter-day success at Houston is due to spending six years as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.