Watch: Five best things Sean Miller said during Tuesday's press conference

For the first time in almost three months, Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller spoke to the local media on Tuesday and gave updates regarding the state of the UA basketball team.
Over the course of an hour Zoom press conference, Miller covered topics ranging from the incoming recruiting class, Brandon Williams' status with the team and more.
The Wildcast, Episode 266: On Jason Terry's return to Arizona, international recruiting — and Brandon Williams' future
Here are some noteworthy clips from the meeting.
Talking and listening to players regarding the death of George Floyd
Brandon Williams' status with the team "hasn't changed"
Heavy international recruiting for 2020 class may not be the case next year
Miller compares Azuolas Tubelis to Zeke Nnaji
Miller expects team to return to campus sometime this summer
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!