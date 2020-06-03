Watch: Five best things Sean Miller said during Tuesday's press conference

For the first time in almost three months, Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller spoke to the local media on Tuesday and gave updates regarding the state of the UA basketball team.

Over the course of an hour Zoom press conference, Miller covered topics ranging from the incoming recruiting class, Brandon Williams' status with the team and more.

Here are some noteworthy clips from the meeting.

Talking and listening to players regarding the death of George Floyd

Brandon Williams' status with the team "hasn't changed"

Heavy international recruiting for 2020 class may not be the case next year

Miller compares Azuolas Tubelis to Zeke Nnaji

Miller expects team to return to campus sometime this summer

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

