Anxiously waiting for the monsoon rain to break the heat and wash the desert (and our cars) is a common, albeit sometimes frustrating, Tucson summer activity.
Raises Taller’s multimedia “Chubasco,” the gallery’s annual homage to the monsoon, showcases the refreshing joy, elusiveness, fickleness, politics and drama of monsoon sprinkles, gully-washers and lightning.
The Tucson-centric show is a favorite of the Latino-based contemporary nonprofit cooperative art gallery and workshop, which focuses on the art of traditional and historical cultures of the area. “Chubasco: A Monsoon Exhibition” continues through Saturday, Sept. 1.
Raices (roots) and Taller (workshop) is the inspiration of the founding members, Juan Enriquez and Jorge Arteaga, who needed studio space to pursue their artwork.
No big chill here: The gallery, 218 E. Sixth St., does not have air conditioning, but the swamp cooler in the rustic brick building in the Downtown Historic Warehouse District keeps the space cool.
- The gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment. It will be open 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 for the exhibit’s closing celebration and poetry reading. Admission is free. For more information, call 881-5335 or visit raicestaller222.com
- Where to eat: Fourth Avenue, lined with places to eat and drink, is to the west, and Crooked Teeth Brewing Company, 228 E. Sixth St., in a 1950s garage, is steps a way.