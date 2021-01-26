Raining gratitude in chaotic times

One late afternoon at the Casa de la Luz Hospice inpatient unit, where I was working as a therapeutic harpist, a voice rang out in the hallway: “It’s raining!”
Outside doors were flung open. Staff and volunteers who were not with patients took a moment to welcome the joyful sound, inhale the fragrant air, and celebrate the relief coming to our parched desert and thirsty souls. Out-of-state families and friends of patients were amused. One visitor asked me, “Do you people always get this excited about rain?”
Well, yeah.
We live in a desert, and we have been in the midst of a persistent and relentless drought. I saw a cactus the other day that was so skinny and empty of moisture it was translucent front to back. My husband says the last time he found rain in our rain gauge was some time last November, and it totaled only .15 of an inch. A week ago, the TV meteorologist predicted a 20% chance of rain, possibly 40%. Was I excited? Well, yeah. But those odds still favored the sun.
Still, for one long week, my attention was singular: eyes on the sky (or on my cell phone weather app), watching for signs of an impending heavenly gift to nourish the Earth and the potted vegetables on my back patio, to soothe my soul with calming sound, sight and smell, and to give me permission to hunker down under a blanket with a cup of hot tea and a good book, lulled by raindrops.
But the promised balm slipped off in another direction. The sun triumphed. I was devastated. I felt duped. I should not have been. St. John of the Cross warns us that our expectations can kill us. Yup, right on, Juan de la Cruz. And what graces had I missed because of my obsessive focus on the relief I craved?
Even our souls these days are as thirsty as the Earth beneath our feet. I refer not to a drought of faith or doctrine, but one more rudimentary and visceral. We yearn for refreshing restorative rain from the sky like we yearn for the refreshing restorative rain of hugs, human company, school, work, church, coffee with friends, family celebrations, a vaccine to strengthen and protect us, a lessening of our feeling of vulnerability. Like the Earth, we want our emptiness filled. We want to breathe again.
We may be tempted to obsessively focus on what is lacking rather than on graces that are present. I made a list of the latter: a roof over my head, food to eat, a soul mate of a husband, neighbors to greet on my walk. I am wealthy beyond belief.
There has been no work or activity outside the house for months. But I have read more, learned to crochet, and made a “pandemic blanket.” I’ve tended five veggie pots, and added the fragile produce to evening salads. I made a harp music CD as a Christmas gift for family, friends, and support and essential workers I come in contact with. I have taken time to write, bake bread, and Zoom with friends. I have enjoyed a few more naps. I have not cleaned house more. The relative quiet of our community has meant local wildlife has come in closer (or maybe I have slowed down enough to notice). A mother bobcat dropped off her three kittens at our back sliding glass door a few weeks ago. Ron and I and the kittens watched each other for 45 magical minutes until mama bobcat returned for them.
Perhaps the greatest gift of this season of deprivation has been a keener awareness of, and appreciation for, health-care workers, teachers, and those working behind the scenes who give our otherwise scrambled lives a semblance of stability: grocery store employees, those picking up our trash, those delivering our newspapers and mail.
Oh, yeah, I still crave the re-creation of a more normal life; but I refuse to ignore the graces and gratitude's discovered in — and perhaps because of — this abnormality.
Then it happened. I had just finished cooking breakfast when I heard the unmistakable sound. Donning a winter jacket, and hugging a steaming mug of oatmeal, I ran out to the covered patio glider. The Catalinas appeared and disappeared through the mist. Water rushed along the roof gutters, and splashed and pooled on the ground. The vibrant melody and vibrating rhythm of the incoming storm stilled my mind and heart and filled my parched soul. I am certain I heard my fledgling carrots, bok choi and lettuce sing. Ron came to the door and warned, “It’s cold out there!” Yeah … but it’s raining.
Then the rain turned cold. A white wall of sleet blurred the view of trees and cactus. The mountains completely disappeared. The rain continued, on and off all day, into the night, and across the hours of the following day. When it cleared, the Catalinas emerged snow-blessed from top to bottom.
I emerge from these days blessed as well. Blessed by the rain. Blessed by the awareness of the gifts even of the dry season. Healing will come. In the meantime, gratitude.