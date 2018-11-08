Arizona swapped its gold-and-white alternate home jerseys for pure white and red this season. It might be the only way to rip the gold off Brandon Randolph’s chest these days.
The UA sophomore wing is already wearing the team’s gold jersey in practice because he leads in total practice points as calculated by staffers — and he’s also been pretty productive in games.
Over UA’s two exhibition games and its opener Wednesday against Houston Baptist, Randolph is averaging 21.3 points on 62.5 percent shooting while hitting 73 percent of his 15 3-pointers.
Randolph is also averaging 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Arizona doesn’t typically disclose its practice stats, but you can assume Randolph’s are pretty good. UA coach Sean Miller said Wednesday that Randolph is currently wearing the gold jersey.
“That’s always a good first step in that he’s doing it every day, now not in an exhibition game, and he’s growing,” Miller said. “Sometimes that jump from a freshman to a sophomore is significant and Brandon’s always been able to shoot the ball. I think he’s learning the game and he’s more of a complete player.
“He still is going to keep getting better because it’s the very beginning of his sophomore year, but definitely right now he’s been a bright spot on our team with the way he’s scored.”
As he did in the preseason, Randolph gave a lot of credit for his growth to the players he played against in practice every day last season — Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins and Deandre Ayton among them. Randolph has said he most often faced Trier but he also had to wind around bulkier guys such as Alkins and Ayton to get to the basket.
“I needed to get stronger and I needed to take smart shots,” Randolph said of what he learned last season. “Extra strength helps me get to the basket, and I can definitely tell the difference this year.”