The recruiting industry doesn’t think too highly of Arizona’s 2019 signing class. Rivals.com ranks the Wildcats 55th nationally and ninth in the Pac-12; 247Sports.com has them 47th and seventh, respectively.
But at least one expert says Arizona and its fans should be feeling pretty good about Kevin Sumlin’s first haul.
“It’s hard to say that you finished ninth out of 12 and should be encouraged, but I think they should be encouraged,” Adam Gorney, national recruiting analyst for Rivals, said Thursday, one day after the UA signed 20 players.
“They got their quarterback of the future (Grant Gunnell). They got an outstanding wide receiver in Jalen Curry. I think Bobby Wolfe is a defensive back who can have an immediate impact. They went juco for some guys who will feel pressure to come in and play immediately, so they’re going to work hard.”
As the early signing period comes to a close, and Sumlin and his staff move on to future classes, here are some additional reasons to feel optimistic about the 2019 group: