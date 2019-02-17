Arizona guard Devonaire Doutrive reacts as time wins down in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 67-60. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Having worked two Pac-12 games every week this season – including four during one weekend -- broadcaster Roxy Bernstein had a rare three off before arriving in Boulder to work Sunday’s ESPNU telecast with Caron Butler.

“The only game I saw Saturday was my son playing soccer,” Bernstein said, smiling.

It was still a busy week. Bernstein started with a Colorado State-San Diego State game in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, then worked the USC-Stanford game along with former UA player Corey Williams on Wednesday near his Bay area home. Then he returned to Colorado to work Sunday’s game.