Having worked two Pac-12 games every week this season – including four during one weekend -- broadcaster Roxy Bernstein had a rare three off before arriving in Boulder to work Sunday’s ESPNU telecast with Caron Butler.
“The only game I saw Saturday was my son playing soccer,” Bernstein said, smiling.
It was still a busy week. Bernstein started with a Colorado State-San Diego State game in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, then worked the USC-Stanford game along with former UA player Corey Williams on Wednesday near his Bay area home. Then he returned to Colorado to work Sunday’s game.