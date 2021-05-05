Tags
Fullylove’s, a restaurant concept from Chef Anthony Fullylove (formerly of Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co.) is set to open tomorrow, Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m. in the space that used to house Irene's Holy Donuts.
Woman managed to get away from boyfriend during assault and asked for help from bystander, Tucson police said.
The owner of Cactus Carpool Cinema plans to put on live events and a wider range of movies at the new location.
Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink in downtown Tucson plans to add rooftop seating above the beer garden with help from Rio Nuevo.
Anti-mask protesters gathered at the Vail school board's meeting, some from the Phoenix area and held a pretend election. Plus: more on a Tucson candidate for U.S. Senate and Trump vs. Ducey.
With the state giving local school districts the option to require masks, some are loudly protesting schools' decision to continue mask use.
The man died after patrons at the bar, at 5244 S. Nogales Highway, reported someone shooting into the air in the parking lot and security guards rushed outside.
OPINION: We have a a choice to make and we need to make it now.
Restaurants aren't alone in trying to navigate a tight job market, but the industry seems to be uniquely impacted, officials say.
A judge said he has yet to be convinced the rights of Maricopa County voters are being protected in the audit of the presidential election by state Senate Republicans. He rejected claims that senators are constitutionally immune from being sued over it.
