History: Before this inspection, ratings were excellent since early 2016
What the inspector saw: Shrimp and meats purchased from unknown sources in Mexico; meat and shrimp stored at unsafe temperatures; foods not date-marked for storage; utensils stored as clean in a plastic bin with bugs, soil and hair; not enough soap at handwashing sink — what was there had been diluted with water; no test strips to check sanitizer solution; no Certified Food Protection manager certificate.
Follow-up: Passed a reinspection Oct. 17.
Comments: There was no answer when a call was made for comment.