Ravi Grivois-Shah, Banner University Medical Group

Ravi Grivois-Shah is a family physician with the Banner University Medical Group, and Associate Professor at the University of Arizona.
As Medical Director of Alvernon Family Medicine, a health center training site for family medicine residents caring for over 20,000 patients visits each year, and as Medical Director of the Mobile Health Program, a free clinic for patients around Tucson, Dr. Grivois-Shah has dedicated his career to improving access and quality of care for underserved communities throughout Southern Arizona.
Dr. Grivois-Shah is a father of three and active in education issues, including serving as a member of the Tucson Unified School District Audit Committee.