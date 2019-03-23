Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson last week was chosen as one of five finalists as Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year. That’s not a reach, either. In the five years since Anderson left his NFL front office job to take over a stuck-in-the-middle Sun Devils athletic department, he made a culture-changing hire of Bobby Hurley, which has shined up the image of ASU’s long-destitute basketball program. Anderson spent $300 million to rebuild Sun Devil Stadium from the ground up, hired the engaging Herm Edwards to coach ASU football, which has given that declining program a positive identity in the greater Phoenix area. Plus, Anderson didn’t fire embattled baseball coach Tracy Smith, who rebuilt the program and got the Sun Devils off to a 21-0 start this season. (Arizona plays at ASU next weekend.) Anderson was an out-of-the-box hire, a move away from hiring standard-issue ADs in the Pac-12. If he’s not the ranking AD in the Pac-12 now, it’s close at the top between Anderson and Washington's Jen Cohen, another nontraditional hire who has been terrific.