Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, right, introduces men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley during a news conference Friday, April 10, 2015, in Tempe.

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson last week was chosen as one of five finalists as Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year. That’s not a reach, either. In the five years since Anderson left his NFL front office job to take over a stuck-in-the-middle Sun Devils athletic department, he made a culture-changing hire of Bobby Hurley, which has shined up the image of ASU’s long-destitute basketball program. Anderson spent $300 million to rebuild Sun Devil Stadium from the ground up, hired the engaging Herm Edwards to coach ASU football, which has given that declining program a positive identity in the greater Phoenix area. Plus, Anderson didn’t fire embattled baseball coach Tracy Smith, who rebuilt the program and got the Sun Devils off to a 21-0 start this season. (Arizona plays at ASU next weekend.) Anderson was an out-of-the-box hire, a move away from hiring standard-issue ADs in the Pac-12. If he’s not the ranking AD in the Pac-12 now, it’s close at the top between Anderson and Washington's Jen Cohen, another nontraditional hire who has been terrific.