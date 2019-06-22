Former “Voice of the Wildcats” Ray Scott would’ve turned 100 last week. One of the handful of Mount Rushmore-type play-by-play broadcasters of the 20th century — known mostly for his NFL work — Scott called Arizona football and basketball games from 1984-87 and was a talk-show host on KNST. Scott, who died in 1998, might’ve had the single greatest call of a famous UA play in history. When Chuck Cecil returned an interception 106 yards to beat ASU in 1986, Scott began in his typical minimalist style: “This is Cecil. …” In what I believe was the top single play in the Lute Olson era, a length-of-the-court pass and basket to beat then-Pac-10 power Oregon State at the buzzer in 1986, leading to the UA’s first league basketball championship, Scott simply said “… Kerr will throw it in from about 90 feet away. … Three seconds to go. … Cats trail by one. … McMillan grabs it. … Gooooooood.” Perfect.