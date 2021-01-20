Reach to the future for a successful 2021

I believe most of us are thankful that the year 2020 is behind us and that 2021 stretches before us.
This past year was filled with varying degrees of disappointment, disillusionment, defeat, and despair. As we face the uncertainty of a new year, how can we move forward in a positive and hopeful way?
Philippians 3:13 has been a verse that has been helpful to me. It says, “Brethren I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forth unto those things which are before.”
An individual who is willing to focus on doing “one thing” will have far greater success than trying to do too many things all at the same time.
The first thing to focus on is to forget your past. “...forgetting those things which are behind…”
Give yourself the opportunity to forget your failures. Our mind seems to replay our scenes of failure over and over. Many people tend to build a monument to their past failures instead of realizing it was a moment in time. So be willing to forget your past failures and mistakes. God reminds us if we are willing to confess our sins, that He is willing and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. (1 John 1:9) What a powerful promise to claim.
We also have to be willing to forget our successes as well. We are proud individuals and rush to make ourselves known. We allow our ego to be puffed up. Ego is self-awareness. I think of ego as "Edges God Out." This is not pleasing to Him and hurtful to others.
The second thing is to reach to the future. “...reaching forth unto those things that are before.”
What kind of year do you desire for 2021?
What I am hopeful for is to live a life pleasing to the Lord and making an impact for Him this coming year. How can I do that? By embracing the nine graces mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23. In essence, to allow my heart and life to be controlled and yielded to the Holy Spirit. The result would be: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.
What an amazing year 2021 could be. What an amazing life I can live by forgetting the past, reaching to the future, and embracing these nine qualities. How do you plan to enter and end 2021? The choice is up to you.