Tucson time-keeping shop relocates to original home

Local keepers of time have relocated their shop to the original home where they began fixing watches and clocks in 1965.

Layne's Clocks has vacated its location at 5618 E. Broadway, where it operated since 1978, and moved back to the family home at 6602 E. Broadway, said Nancy Layne, daughter of founder Bert Layne.

The business fixes wristwatches and wall clocks and resets grandfather clocks in home visits.

"We have so many customers who come in and say, 'Kids don't wear watches anymore,'" Layne said. "I say, 'Yes, they do', but really entertainers wear them as a piece of jewelry more than anything."

In a world of digital timekeeping and automation, preserving timepieces is a dying art.

"It's sad because there's just not that many repairmen anymore," Layne said.

But, some younger shoppers who find unique clocks at thrift stores often come to the shop to see if they can be fixed to run again.

"I think the younger generation is tired of throwing things away," Layne said.