While taking questions for nearly a half-hour this week in advance of a trip to ASU, Arizona coach Sean Miller wasn’t once asked about the in-state “rivalry.”
Maybe that’s because Thursday’s game has much more meaning than that.
For both sides, really.
For Arizona, Thursday’s game is about stopping the bleeding from two straight blowout losses in Los Angeles, finding a way to build confidence against what has been a blizzard of opposing zone defenses and keeping its increasingly faint postseason hopes alive.
For ASU, it’s a chance to beat Arizona for the first time in the Bobby Hurley era, at precisely the time when the Wildcats are down and may be without post anchor Chase Jeter again because of a sore back. It might also be about proving that its early season success can be sustainable.
Miller said he couldn’t speak to whether there might be an extra sense of urgency or desperation on either side Thursday, but the facts suggest there will be.
Here’s why: