Aside from all those crazy numbers — balls stolen, shots blocked, and opponents’ general inefficiency — here’s another way you know Washington’s zone defense is something else:
Sean Miller likes it.
A hardcore believer in the man-to-man defense, the UA coach has Washington become the Pac-12’s most efficient defense and the 15th-best nationally with a much different philosophy.
“There’s a lot of ways to be a good defensive team and their way is playing the 2-3 zone,” Miller said. “They’re the ultimate do-what-we-do team. They’re not going to show a whole lot of man-to-man. They’re going to play zone. That’s what they believe in and they’re really good at it.”
Miller and the Wildcats first saw it last season. Then retooling under then-first year coach Mike Hopkins, the Huskies managed to force 12 turnovers, keep the Wildcats to 2-for-12 3-point shooting while handing UA one of its four conference losses in Seattle.
With largely the same cast of disruptors back this season, the Huskies mowed through the first half of conference play at 9-0, with their next test Thursday against Arizona at McKale Center.
“The guys really get what we’re trying to do,” Hopkins said this week. “They’ve been really good at adapting to the adjustments we’ve had to make and we’re a year and a half into it. It’s huge. It’s way better than last year.”
Here are five reasons why: