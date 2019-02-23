During a season in which the Arizona Wildcats just ended their worst losing streak in 36 years, an old standby could be in danger, too.
That is, Stanford might beat them.
Stanford is the only remaining Pac-12 team that hasn’t ever beaten Arizona in the Sean Miller era. The Wildcats are 17-0 against the Cardinal since Miller arrived for the 2009-10 season, and haven’t lost to Stanford since Jan. 4, 2009 at Maples Pavilion.
Now, at least by the standards of a weakened Pac-12 this season, the Cardinal is on a roll. Stanford has won five of its past seven games, though the two losses were blowouts: at Oregon on Feb. 10, and at ASU on Wednesday.
Fast but sometimes turnover prone, the Cardinal have become more efficient offensively while challenging to earn one of the Pac-12 Tournament’s top four seeds, with only three home games left after Sunday.
Arizona, meanwhile, is all but locked into a first-round game and is sliding off the NIT bubble, with an ominous trip to Oregon next week.
But the Wildcats may still have some hope Sunday. Here’s why: