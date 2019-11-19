Live Theatre Workshop opens the Molly Shannon play “Tilly The Trickster” on Friday, Nov. 29.
The play follows Tilly, a mischievous little girl who loves playing tricks and causing trouble. It's all fun and games until her family decides to return the favor.
Shannon, who wrote the book the play is based upon, is an actress and Saturday Night Live alumna, whose film appearances include "Never Been Kissed," "Superstar" and "A Night at the Roxbury."
Play director Richard Gremel gives us four good reasons to see it:
1. Tilly the Trickster" has all the fun and humor of a "Saturday Night Live" skit by Molly Shannon, along with catchy tunes that will stick in your head and keep you singing long after the show.
2. Everyone in the audience will find at least one character to whom they can relate, whether it’s Tilly, her best friends, little brother, mom and dad; or the bus driver, teacher and principal.
3. The family dynamics played out throughout the play are laugh-out-loud funny, especially for parents who can relate to the situations presented, from frantically trying to get everyone out the door each morning to wondering about their parenting skills.
4. It’s a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a show together, no matter which holiday you celebrate.