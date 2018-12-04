Rebeca Lopez, Milestone Pediatrics

Rebeca Lopez is passionate about being an inspiration to the Latino Community. She is the Owner of Milestone Pediatrics, a leader in the Hispanic Community serving individuals with disabilities. She serves on the board of Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona and is the leader of its Hispanic Chapter for parent support groups. Her role is to support Hispanic families by focusing on increasing awareness and educating families about Down Syndrome. She also serves on the board of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Rebeca previously served on the board for the ASU Hispanic Business Alumni Association (HBA) and chaired the Membership Committee.