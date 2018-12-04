Rebecca King, H.O.P.E. Inc

Rebecca King is the Chief Human Resources Officer for HOPE, Inc. a local behavioral health nonprofit. Her work with HOPE started in 2009 on the Warm Line program, at the same time she was studying Psychology at the University of Arizona.
She graduated in 2011 and in the fall went back to school and obtained her MPA in 2013. Her passion for training and employee engagement led her to HR where she helped bring up 5 locations and hired over 200 people in less than a year. Her commitment to public health led her to join the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona in 2014 as a board member.