Rebekah Hoppel Salcedo, University of Arizona

Rebekah is the Executive Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid at the University of Arizona. Rebekah joined UA in 2008 as a Financial Aid Counselor and later as the first Student Scholarship Services Coordinator for Scholarship Universe, a scholarship matching system. Rebekah joined the Junior League of Tucson in 2012 and has served on the board as Secretary (2015-2016) and Nominating Director (2017-2018). She is also the Principal Investigator for UA Earn to Learn Program. Rebekah holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education from UA, a M.S. from Capella University and a B.A. from Marymount University in Arlington, VA.