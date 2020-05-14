Rebekah Shumway, Cienega

My name is Rebekah Shumway. Graduation to me is a time of reflection, a great milestone in one's life. In this time of reflection one can see how or what they have become, the growth and hardships they have endured. Graduation can mean changing your lifestyle and prepare you for the world.
We are graduating in a pandemic, many are going through hard times, I believe that this has become a positive thing for students.
Graduation has become over looked. Due this this pandemic, students are able to feel more appreciate of all their hard work and well as a knowledge of how to handle things when they feel out of control.
I am now celebrating graduation by enjoying the extra time I get to spend with my family.
My hope is to attend BYU for the fall semester. I am thinking about going into nursing.
As a young adult I am also planning on gaining more independence, and paying rent, as a way to help me transition into the world.
COVID 19 has brought sadness to many. However this was God’s plan, and “...he shall prepare a way for them…” (1 Nephi 3:7).
