Before the streak: Plus-1.5
During the streak: Minus-4.9
Generally speaking, the Wildcats’ rebounding production has been in proportion to their loss margin: They were outrebounded by 12 at USC and 17 at UCLA, losing both those games by more than 20 points, and were outrebounded by seven at Colorado.
They have only outrebounded Washington (by three) and Utah (by two) during their losing streak, and both of those games were seven-point losses. UA tied Washington State on the glass at 39, losing that game in part because Robert Franks made more 3-pointers (seven) than all of the Wildcats combined (six).