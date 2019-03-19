What it is: The rate at which a team grabs a rebound after a shot is missed.
Why it matters: Raw rebound totals can be skewed by pace of play or an opponent’s quality (or lack thereof), but rebounding rate essentially measures how likely a team is to snag a rebound every time a shot fails to go in the hoop.
How it's calculated: Total rebounds / (Total rebounds + opponents' rebounds)
National leaders: East Tennessee State leads the nation with a 57.5 percent total rebounding rate.
How Arizona did: Arizona's 50.5 percent total rebounding rate was 168th nationally and eight in the Pac-12.