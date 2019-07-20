Recovering from a stroke on the morning of July 4, Arizona’s Hall of Fame pass rusher Tedy Bruschi has been promoted by ESPN to be part of its Sunday studio show “Sunday NFL Countdown.’’ Bruschi is to join panelists Rex Ryan, Samantha Ponder and Randy Moss for three hours every Sunday morning in the 2019 season. He has worked for ESPN for nine years, including an analysts role on NFL Live and as a regular contributor to SportsCenter. Bruschi, 46, previously suffered a stroke in 2005 and recovered fully. …