In the college basketball recruiting Class of 2017, Rivals.com ranked Alex Barcello and Brandon Randolph as four-star recruits and Emmanuel Akot as a five-star player. Now all are gone. Either the Rivals people blew it, or Arizona’s coaching staff got a little blurry-eyed during the evaluation process. Oregon had a similar bust with the Class of 2017; Abu Kigab and Victor Bailey were four-star recruits; both have since transferred after spending most of the time on the bench. The Pac-12 coach that best recruited the Class of 2017 was Colorado’s Tad Boyle. His three four-stars — D’Shawn Schwartz, Tyler Bey and Evan Battey — are the best returning threesome in the Pac-12, by far, and the Buffaloes are likely to be the Pac-12 favorite in 2019-20. At Arizona, Barcello, Akot and Randolph combined to shoot 91 for 297 from 3-point range. That’s 30.6% . In an age when 3-point shooting is becoming the most important offensive variable in basketball, it’s almost hard to believe Arizona won 17 games last season.