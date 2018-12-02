With the stage to himself last week, Sean Miller made an aggressive display, emotional at times, announcing a Class of 2019 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 1 nationally on some lists. Miller even suggested some of his recruiting staff slept in the office overnight. Really. To this point, Miller’s top UA recruiting class was the 2012 group of Kaleb Tarczewski, Brandon Ashley, Grant Jerrett and Gabe York. You never know in recruiting; of that esteemed group, only Jerrett played in the NBA (eight games). All are now in various minor leagues. In my opinion, the top recruiting class in UA basketball history was Fred Snowden’s 1972 class of Coniel Norman, Eric Money and Al Fleming, all future NBA players who did more to build Tucson’s basketball culture than any other class. The Class of 1985, signed by Lute Olson, included Sean Elliott, Anthony Cook and Kenny Lofton, which would be my No. 2 choice. Elliott’s nephew, Lucas Elliott, is a 6-foot- 10-inch senior at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy where he averages 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.