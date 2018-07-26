Sumlin said he’s pleased with the program’s recruiting thus far, even though the UA wasn’t able to host a camp this summer because of the ongoing construction at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats have eight verbal commitments. Sumlin described the staff’s approach as “deliberate,” in part because Arizona is expected to have a relatively small class in 2019. Sumlin wouldn’t specify its projected size, but the Wildcats have only eight scholarship seniors on their roster. The inability of two members of the 2018 class, Adam Plant Jr. and Jhevon Hill, to get into school does open up two additional slots for ’19.
Sumlin said the staff is evaluating 2020 and ’21 recruits right now and working on getting them on campus.
“I like where we are right now,” he said. “The response has been great.”