Major changes have been implemented with regards to recruiting. The NCAA will keep coaches away from the last two July weeks of travel-ball tournaments, which are typically sponsored by apparel companies.
That means UA coaches won’t have the luxury of a short trip to Las Vegas during the last week of July to evaluate nearly all their targets in the same city.
Coaches will, however, be allowed two open four-day periods in April to recruit and evaluate. They also can now attend NBPA Top 100 camp in mid-June and high school events approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations during the last two weekends in June.
Coaches will be allowed to attend travel-ball tournaments during the first weekend of July, when Nike’s well-regarded Peach Jam is played. They can also attend youth development camps in late July that will be run by the NCAA, USA Basketball and the NBA.
The changes mean Arizona will have to host players earlier and potentially more often.
Players are now allowed to take five official visits between the Aug. 1 before their junior year and the end of their junior year, plus another five from the end of their junior year until the Oct. 15 after their high school graduation. Yet another five are allowed between that Oct. 15 and the end of their college eligibility; those visits are presumably for transfers and academic nonqualifiers.
Schools can host a maximum of 28 visits over a rolling two-year span, up from the previous two-year maximum of 24.