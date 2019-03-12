Two weeks after Nico Mannion led Phoenix Pinnacle to the Arizona 6A title, his fellow Arizona recruits are following suit.
Center Christian Koloko helped Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, California, cruise to a second straight California Open Division title by beating Sacramento’s Sheldon High School 76-52 in Sacramento last Saturday.
K.J. Martin, the son of former NBA standout Kenyon Martin, had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trailblazers, while the 7-foot Koloko has had a role more focused on defense and rebounding.
“His best days are going to be ahead of him,” Miller said on his radio show Monday. “He’s a great kid and a really good student. Played a great schedule and was challenged every day. … Christian’s in a really good place.”
Meanwhile, wing Terry Armstrong had 14 points and some defensive heroics to help Scottsdale’s Bella Vista Prep win a Grind Session championship title in Kentucky last weekend by beating LaMelo Ball-led Spire Academy 96-94.
Ball had 25 points and eight rebounds but Bella Vista coach Kyle Weaver told the Arizona Republic that Armstrong forced Ball to take long and contested 3-point shots.
“He played phenomenal,” Weaver said of Armstrong. “He led our team and his maturity is the most amazing part, he never forced the issue. His senior leadership is what led us to a championship.”
In addition, wing Zeke Nnaji scored 46 points to lead Hopkins High School past St. Louis Park 82-59 on Saturday in a Minnesota 4A sectional tournament.