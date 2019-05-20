The American Red Cross of Southern Arizona recently installed 79 smoke alarms in 33 homes in Nogales, Arizona, as part of a national campaign to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in two weeks.
The Red Cross partnered with the Nogales Fire Department and Nogales Community Emergency Response Team to install the alarms as part of the “Sound the Alarm, Save A Life” effort.
The Red Cross national campaign to #endhomefires launched in 2014. To date, 582 lives have been saved, eight in Arizona, due to Red Cross smoke alarms being installed.
More information about the campaign is available at www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.html