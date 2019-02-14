Even though the Wildcats won’t play Colorado until Sunday, they were scheduled to take a charter flight to the Denver area immediately after Thursday’s game.
Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations, said the decision to move quickly came about because the school was paying charter operator Sun Country to have the plane that took them from Tucson to Salt Lake City on Wednesday sit around before the flight to Denver.
The good news for the Wildcats is that their flight, for a change, could actually land at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, in Broomfield, just 13 miles from their Boulder hotel.