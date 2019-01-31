The fact that Brandon Williams suffered a right knee sprain against UCLA in itself might not be a big deal for the Arizona Wildcats.
But the history with Williams’ right knee calls for caution.
As a junior in high school, Williams suffered increasingly from a congenital issue around his right knee known as Osteochondritis dissecans, in which bone underneath the cartilage of a joint dies due to lack of blood flow. He had surgery on the area in January 2017 and missed nearly an entire year on the court before finishing last season strongly as a senior at Crespi High School.
Williams also bruised the same knee in practice against Justin Coleman on Dec. 14, according to UA coach Sean Miller, and shot just 1 for 9 from the field the next day in the Wildcats’ 58-49 loss to Baylor.
“He gave it his best but he wasn’t 100 percent,” Miller said after the Baylor game.