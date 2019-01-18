Chase Jeter forces a shot up against Oregon's Paul White during the second half of the Wildcats' Pac-12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

If there’s one good thing about the Pac-12’s short Thursday-Saturday turnarounds, is that mistakes can be quickly put behind a team or an individual.

That means that with a big win Saturday, the Wildcats can quickly get some distance from their 59-54 loss to Oregon.

And guys like Chase Jeter (5-for-12 shooting) and Brandon Randolph (2 for 9) get a chance for redemption.

“I felt like I took good shots but they weren’t able to fall and that obviously is a little bit frustrating,” Jeter said Thursday. “But we’ve got Oregon State on Saturday so that’s a new game, a chance for everybody to bounce back and I think we’re gonna do a good job responding.”