Reeling Cats suffer unfathomable shutout
MY TWO CENTS

Reeling Cats suffer unfathomable shutout

Arizona running back Stevie Rocker Jr., top, is dragged down by Colorado linebacker Quinn Perry in the first half of Saturday's game.

 Geneva Heffernan, Associated PRess

The Smithsonian Channel last month launched a six-episode series called "Impossible Repairs."

One of the episodes documents a failing wastewater treatment tunnel 250 feet below the streets of Toronto.

That’s the best I’ve got with which to compare the depths of Arizona’s football program. It's underground. It doesn't smell good.

After Saturday’s embarrassing 34-0 loss to the reeling Colorado Buffaloes, it’s going to be difficult for Jedd Fisch to preach patience. It will be equally difficult to convince eligible recruits to sign on to help the Wildcats out of what seems like a bottomless tunnel.

The highlight of the year in UA football? Gronk catching a football dropped from a helicopter.

The lowlight? It seemed impossible to get lower than a shocking home loss to NAU, but Saturday’s failure to score in four attempts from Colorado’s 1-yard line one-upped it. Or in this case, one-downed it.

Over the last 50 years, which covers 609 games, Arizona has been shut out just nine times. Almost all of the first eight were understandable:

• 31-0 to No. 9 ASU in 1971

• 28-0 to Syracuse in 1990

• 54-0 to No. 3 Washington in 1991

• 45-0 to No. 2 USC in 2003

• 38-0 to No. 7 Cal in 2004

• 28-0 to No. 12 Cal in 2005

• 33-0 to No. 20 Nebraska in 2009

• 49-0 to No. 3 Oregon in 2012

This one doesn’t fit. Colorado lost 30-0 at home to Minnesota a few weeks ago. It lost 37-14 to one of the least effective USC teams of the last 25 years.

Until Saturday, Arizona’s 17-game losing streak was all on Kevin Sumlin and those who hired him. Now, even Gronk can help.

