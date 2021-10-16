Reeling Cats suffer unfathomable shutout

The Smithsonian Channel last month launched a six-episode series called "Impossible Repairs."

One of the episodes documents a failing wastewater treatment tunnel 250 feet below the streets of Toronto.

That’s the best I’ve got with which to compare the depths of Arizona’s football program. It's underground. It doesn't smell good.

After Saturday’s embarrassing 34-0 loss to the reeling Colorado Buffaloes, it’s going to be difficult for Jedd Fisch to preach patience. It will be equally difficult to convince eligible recruits to sign on to help the Wildcats out of what seems like a bottomless tunnel.

The highlight of the year in UA football? Gronk catching a football dropped from a helicopter.

The lowlight? It seemed impossible to get lower than a shocking home loss to NAU, but Saturday’s failure to score in four attempts from Colorado’s 1-yard line one-upped it. Or in this case, one-downed it.

Over the last 50 years, which covers 609 games, Arizona has been shut out just nine times. Almost all of the first eight were understandable:

• 31-0 to No. 9 ASU in 1971

• 28-0 to Syracuse in 1990