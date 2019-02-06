The Arizona Board of Regents scheduled to privately discuss the UA basketball program on Wednesday or Thursday, which it routinely has since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public in September 2017.
The regents’ executive-session agenda this week included an item called “Legal advice and discussion regarding University of Arizona Men’s Basketball.”
It’s unclear if their discussion is scheduled to involve the UA’s move to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps, which the school announced on Wednesday night.
The regents had a similar executive-session agenda item when meeting on Nov. 1. Regents treasurer Bill Ridenour said then that the wording was “boilerplate” and that any decision to act, if needed, would come from UA President Robert Robbins.